‘Ladies on the Bluff’ football clinic will be held Saturday at SU

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold its annual Ladies on the Bluff Football Clinic at Southern University on Saturday, July 23.

In its eighth year, the football clinic for women kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium, featuring new SU football coach Eric Dooley .

Ladies on the Bluff teaches the fundamentals of football in an informative and fun setting. Participants will interact with Sothern’s football coaching staff to learn about techniques, on-field drills, and understanding play calls and rules. This behind-the-scenes football experience also includes refreshments and door prizes.

“We are delighted to bring Ladies on the Bluff back as an in-person experience,” Chi Joseph Franklin, president of the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter said.”

Participants should wear comfortable shoes and athletic attire.

Ladies on the Bluff is free and open to women ages 18 and older. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/363856343117?aff=efbneb.

