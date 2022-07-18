Facebook
GOHSEP director talks hurricanes at Baton Rouge Press Club

Hurricane Ida caused extensive damage in south Louisiana.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season was the topic on the floor of this week’s Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Casey Tingle, the director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), discussed what the state has learned from the past two years of major storms.

One thing he pointed out is how critical it is to prepare ahead of time when a threat is possible.

It includes supplies, gathering documents, and making sure neighbors and community members are prepared as well because it makes the response after the storm has passed a little smoother.

