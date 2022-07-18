Facebook
GBRFB, Mall of La. team up in food drive to fight childhood hunger

You can drop donations off at the carousel in the food court.
(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Mall of Louisiana are teaming up to help fight childhood hunger.

Officials announced food collection bins will be located near the carousel in the food court at the mall until August 1.

The food bank says children that donate two non-perishable items will get to ride the carousel free of charge.

WHAT TO DONATE:

  • Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.)
  • Canned soups
  • Dried beans
  • Canned meats
  • Flour
  • Rice
  • Peanut butter
  • Pasta
  • Corn meal
  • Breakfast cereal and bars
  • Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food

Click here for more information.

Click here to view a list of mobile food distribution sites being set up by the food bank this week.

