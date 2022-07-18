GBRFB, Mall of La. team up in food drive to fight childhood hunger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Mall of Louisiana are teaming up to help fight childhood hunger.

Officials announced food collection bins will be located near the carousel in the food court at the mall until August 1.

The food bank says children that donate two non-perishable items will get to ride the carousel free of charge.

WHAT TO DONATE:

Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.)

Canned soups

Dried beans

Canned meats

Flour

Rice

Peanut butter

Pasta

Corn meal

Breakfast cereal and bars

Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food

Click here for more information.

Click here to view a list of mobile food distribution sites being set up by the food bank this week.

