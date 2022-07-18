Dispatcher arrested for domestic abuse, says EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office says a dispatcher was arrested Sunday, July 17, for alleged domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and aggravated assault of her boyfriend.

According to EBRSO, Bria Hunt, 25, worked as a dispatcher for around 3 months and had not yet attended the training academy.

Hunt was fired Sunday, July 17, according to officials.

