CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

