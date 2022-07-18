Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Cardiovascular Institute of the South is the first in state to use new leadless pacemaker

Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid-City
Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid-City
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La.- Dr. Robert Drennan, electrophysiologist at CIS, used the leadless pacemaker by Abbott Aveir™ on July 15, at Baton Rouge General Medical in the catheterization laboratory. Dr. Drennan used the leadless pacemaker to treat abnormal heart rhythm.

CIS is First in the State to Use New Leadless Pacemaker by Abbott
CIS is First in the State to Use New Leadless Pacemaker by Abbott(WAFB)

A leadless pacemaker is a small, battery-powered device with no wires that sends mild, painless electrical signals to the heart to keep it in regular rhythm.

The leadless pacemaker is the next evolution in leadless technology that has been designed for chronic retrieval using a dedicated retrieval catheter.

CIS is First in the State to Use New Leadless Pacemaker by Abbott
CIS is First in the State to Use New Leadless Pacemaker by Abbott(WAFB)

The leadless pacemaker offers fewer lead-related complications compared to transvenous pacemakers with wires. It also offers mapping capability prior to fixation to help reduce the number of repositioning attempts.

“This device offers many advantages to patients in need of a pacemaker, with fewer post-implant restrictions and no lead-related complications to give them a better quality of life moving forward. It also gives the patient and the physician the ability to upgrade as technology continues to advance,” Dr. Drennan said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is now performing HIPEC, a surgery treating...
OLOL Cancer Institute performs first HIPEC surgery, treating cancers in the abdomen
(Source: pexels.com)
Artificial sweeteners: Not so sweet for your health
Disrupting the brain to stop Izzy’s seizures
A special task force will be looking at a number of things as it relates to kids in school.
Special task force on student behavior, mental health holds meets to discuss goals