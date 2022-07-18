Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Building heat with a few storms possible through the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms are once again possible today as the region remains between two high pressure centers to our east and west. Most get through the morning dry, with rain chances climbing to around 40% during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18(WAFB)

Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s in most areas before any scattered rains develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18(WAFB)

The dome of high pressure centered to our west will attempt to build eastward in the days ahead. As it does so, temperatures will trend a bit hotter and rain chances a bit lower. Beginning on Tuesday and continuing through the week, highs are likely to reach the mid 90s, with upper 90s possible on just about any given day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18(WAFB)

Rain chances will see some small day-to-day fluctuations but should range from 20%-40% for most of our 10-day outlook.

The extended outlook shows little change in the overall pattern, with high pressure remaining in control. Heat will continue to be an issue and it’s possible that Heat Advisories may become necessary once again later in the week as heat index values climb above 105° in many areas. A few pop-up storms will also be possible on any given day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 18(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

pinpoint forecast
Hot, humid, and mainly dry this week
Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
Jeff Morrow gives the 5:30 p.m. forecast on Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT 5:30 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, July 17