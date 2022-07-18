Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Artificial sweeteners: Not so sweet for your health

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Nearly half of adults in the US consume artificial sweeteners. While many believe these sugar alternatives are better for your health, new research suggests that’s not the case.

Americans are addicted to sugar! Author Rena Greenberg says, “Sugar consumption has created a public health hazard, it really is a crisis. Americans are eating 22 teaspoons of sugar a day on average.”

Many people turn to artificial sweeteners – like aspartame or acesulfame-K to avoid the calories of sugar, but new research shows they may be increasing their risk for cancer.

French researchers analyzed data on 102,865 adults and found a 13-percent higher risk of cancer in general for people consuming large quantities of artificial sweeteners. These participants had the highest likelihood of developing breast cancer and cancers related to obesity. Other lab studies in animals have shown a similar correlation between artificial sweeteners and the risk of cancer.

If you have a sweet tooth, your best bet is to go for foods with natural sources of sugar. For example, frozen bananas can be a good substitute for ice cream. And – roasted nuts can satisfy a crunchy cookie craving.

“A good rule of thumb is the fewer ingredients, the better.” Explains Greenberg.

With healthier ways to fight your sugar urges.

The worldwide artificial sweetener market is about 22.2 billion dollars and rising – which is a nearly three-billion dollar increase in the last two years!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Disrupting the brain to stop Izzy’s seizures
A special task force will be looking at a number of things as it relates to kids in school.
Special task force on student behavior, mental health holds meets to discuss goals
Special task force on student behavior, mental health holds meets to discuss goals
Special task force on student behavior, mental health holds meets to discuss goals
The event will have community notables who have agreed to wear a ridiculous pink wig to help...
Baton Rouge BigWigs raising money for Susan G. Komen Foundation