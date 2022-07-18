Artificial sweeteners: Not so sweet for your health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Nearly half of adults in the US consume artificial sweeteners. While many believe these sugar alternatives are better for your health, new research suggests that’s not the case.

Americans are addicted to sugar! Author Rena Greenberg says, “Sugar consumption has created a public health hazard, it really is a crisis. Americans are eating 22 teaspoons of sugar a day on average.”

Many people turn to artificial sweeteners – like aspartame or acesulfame-K to avoid the calories of sugar, but new research shows they may be increasing their risk for cancer.

French researchers analyzed data on 102,865 adults and found a 13-percent higher risk of cancer in general for people consuming large quantities of artificial sweeteners. These participants had the highest likelihood of developing breast cancer and cancers related to obesity. Other lab studies in animals have shown a similar correlation between artificial sweeteners and the risk of cancer.

If you have a sweet tooth, your best bet is to go for foods with natural sources of sugar. For example, frozen bananas can be a good substitute for ice cream. And – roasted nuts can satisfy a crunchy cookie craving.

“A good rule of thumb is the fewer ingredients, the better.” Explains Greenberg.

With healthier ways to fight your sugar urges.

The worldwide artificial sweetener market is about 22.2 billion dollars and rising – which is a nearly three-billion dollar increase in the last two years!

