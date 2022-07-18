Facebook
APSO looks for pair; bag with $2,000 stolen from store

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with identifying a pair
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with identifying a pair, after a bag containing about $2,000 was stolen from a Gonzales store.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 12, at the store along Highway 44 in Gonzales, according to investigators.

Deputies say the man and woman are accused of entering the store’s restricted office area. On the same date and time, the store’s owner reported the stolen bag.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

