Abortion rally set the gather in downtown Baton Rouge

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation. Monday, July 18 will be a big day in Louisiana.

19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary restraining order. It stopped the trigger laws in Louisiana from taking effect, at least until Monday’s hearing. Johnson will decide whether abortion clinics can still provide services until a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s law goes to trial in the future.

Many are expected to gather at the courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge. Not only is the Captial City waiting to see what happens there, but people all over the state and country will be looking in.

Pro-Choice and Pro-Life advocates react to ‘trigger law’ hearing
Last week, The 19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson, issued a temporary...

This comes as demonstrators across the country have been rallying since the Supreme Court overturned fifty years of abortion protections on June 24th.

On Sunday afternoon abortion rights demonstrators packed the Minnesota State Capitol grounds.

We’ve seen other rallies in Miami, Georgia and Texas.

Hundreds have also gathered in Virginia with shirts and signs. Different lawmakers and advocacy leaders attended as they spoke and shared their stories.

The hearing at the 19th JDC will begin at 8:30 a.m.

