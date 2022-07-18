Facebook
2022 MLB Draft: LSU 2nd baseman Cade Doughty selected No. 78 overall by Blue Jays

LSU second baseman Cade Doughty
LSU second baseman Cade Doughty(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - LSU second baseman Cade Doughty has been selected No. 78 overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB Draft. Doughty became the highest drafted player out of Denham Springs since 1989 Golden Spikes Award winner Ben McDonald was taken No. 1 overall in the 1989 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

During his career at LSU, Doughty has played and started in 133 games collecting 156 hits with a career batting average of .301 with 31 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, and 124 RBI.

During the 2021 postseason, Doughty hit .346 going 9-for-26 at the plate in LSU’s seven NCAA Tournament games with two doubles, one homer, two RBI, and six runs. In the NCAA Eugene Regional, he was 5-for-18 with two doubles, an RBI and four runs, including 3-for-4 in the Regional Championship game win over Oregon with two doubles and two runs scored.

Coming out of high school Doughty was drafted in the 39th round of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, but decided to forgo the draft and follow in his families steps and attend LSU like his brother did and father both who played baseball for the Tigers.

