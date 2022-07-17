BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members brought out their lawnmowers and shovels to help pick up trash and beautify “Zion City.”

The event was organized by council member Darryl Hurst. He hopes the action of neighbors helping neighbors will go beyond natural disasters.

“When we have floods and when we have hurricanes, we see the community coming together to revitalize East Baton Rouge Parish, but it’s almost like, when the storms are over, everybody dissipates and then we forget that we were united at one point,” Darryl Hurst, District 5 Councilman.

District 5′s “Zion City Clean-Up” is a joint effort with Councilman Darryl Hurst, District 5 Office, Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Safe Hopeful Neighborhoods, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, Entergy, Republic Services, ExxonMobil, Xrds Strategies LLC, City of Baton Rouge Public Works, Glen Oaks Area Neighborhood Associations, and Jacobs.

Volunteers expressed their joy of collectively working together to get the job done.

“A lot of minds put together we can come up with some creative ideas to try to find out what’s going on in our communities and find out how we can plug the resources into our communities to make it presentable,” Katrina, Volunteer.

The next “Clean-Up” is scheduled to be in August 2022.

