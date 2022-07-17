Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

One man injured after a shooting and carjacking in Uptown involving alleged Bridge City escapee

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was injured after a shooting and carjacking in Uptown Sunday afternoon from alleged Bridge City escapee, according to NOPD.

The call was made around 4:12 p.m. The incident took place at the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenue.

When officers arrived they located a 59-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators believe two suspects approached the man, shot him and fled inside his vehicle.

Around 5 p.m., LSP located the stolen vehicle around Gentilly Road. Troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop when the vehicle started to flee leading to a pursuit.

The suspect crashed the vehicle near the intersection of St. Bernard and North Rocheblave Street.

The two juveniles were apprehended, including the escapee from the Bridge City Youth Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

2022 SEC Football Media Days
LSU WR Jack Bech talks about new culture
Donovan Darville
Second jury finds Prairieville man guilty of murder
WAFB FILE photo of A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
‘Ladies on the Bluff’ football clinic will be held Saturday at SU
Louisiana State Police identify woman killed in crash
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is now performing HIPEC, a surgery treating...
OLOL Cancer Institute performs first HIPEC surgery, treating cancers in the abdomen