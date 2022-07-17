One man injured after a shooting and carjacking in Uptown involving alleged Bridge City escapee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was injured after a shooting and carjacking in Uptown Sunday afternoon from alleged Bridge City escapee, according to NOPD.

The call was made around 4:12 p.m. The incident took place at the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenue.

When officers arrived they located a 59-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators believe two suspects approached the man, shot him and fled inside his vehicle.

Around 5 p.m., LSP located the stolen vehicle around Gentilly Road. Troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop when the vehicle started to flee leading to a pursuit.

The suspect crashed the vehicle near the intersection of St. Bernard and North Rocheblave Street.

The two juveniles were apprehended, including the escapee from the Bridge City Youth Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.