Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

LSU kicks off SEC Football Media Days

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you can’t wait for college football and find yourself bored to tears by the stagnant, south Louisiana heat, things will get better.

SEC Football Media Days will get underway in Atlanta on Monday, July 18, with the 9Sports team leaving Sunday morning and beginning coverage Sunday night.

SEC Football Media Days will get underway in Atlanta on Monday, July 18, with the 9Sports team leaving Sunday morning and beginning coverage Sunday night.
SEC Media Days
SEC Media Days(WAFB)

I’ll be teaming with the great Jordy Culotta for live chats from Atlanta at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge time.

That, of course, will be combined with our daily coverage during newscasts Sunday through Thursday, in particular at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

One topic or question that new LSU head coach Brian Kelly is bound to get from one of the national folks is the quote “Fake accent” that they all seemed to get excited about when Kelly pronounced the word “Family” to a packed LSU basketball crowd at the PMAC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

LSU kicks off SEC Football Media Days (Preview)
LSU Women's Basketball
New LSU women’s basketball players show off skills
There are plenty of other fresh and very talented faces joining Kim Mulkey for her second year...
More fresh and very talented players join LSU women's basketball team
LSU has announced wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2022.
WR Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for LSU this season