The dog days of summer continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the day was dry yesterday, until late in the afternoon when a storm developed over Baton Rouge, dropping a quick half inch. Sunday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, a 40% chance of mainly afternoon convective storms, and highs in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17 (wafb)

In fact, we’ll be living with mid 90s for highs for most, if not all of the 10-day forecast.

There are rain chances each of the next 10 days, standard pattern for this time of summer, but no significant rain is expected, and there are no severe threats at this time.

Rain chances do drop to about 20% midweek, so none of these days are expected to be washouts. The WPC rain outlook for next week shows one to two inches the whole week.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet. No waves or storms out there, nor are any expected in the next few days.

