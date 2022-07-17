Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

The dog days of summer continue

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the day was dry yesterday, until late in the afternoon when a storm developed over Baton Rouge, dropping a quick half inch. Sunday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, a 40% chance of mainly afternoon convective storms, and highs in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17(wafb)

In fact, we’ll be living with mid 90s for highs for most, if not all of the 10-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17(wafb)

There are rain chances each of the next 10 days, standard pattern for this time of summer, but no significant rain is expected, and there are no severe threats at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17(wafb)

Rain chances do drop to about 20% midweek, so none of these days are expected to be washouts. The WPC rain outlook for next week shows one to two inches the whole week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17(wafb)

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet. No waves or storms out there, nor are any expected in the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 16
Hopefully, less eventful weather weekend expected
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, July 16
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 16
Jared Silverman gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Saturday, July 16
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 16
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Saturday, July 16
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 16