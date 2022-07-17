BREC parks celebrating 75 years in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parks and recreation department for East Baton Rouge Parish or BREC is celebrating 75 years of serving the community.

The department held a birthday celebration at Independence Community Park complete with live music, waterslides, and fireworks.

“This is what we want to see every day and quite frankly, this is what happens across all 170 parks we have every day,” said the superintendent of BREC Corey Wilson. “You see different people from different walks of life all coming together to have a good time.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at BREC trails, golf courses, and other green spaces spiked by 41%.

The department is also planning expansions in the future. They include the reimagination of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park.

