Blue Mass Returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Blue Mass comes back to Baton Rouge, honoring first responders and the fallen heroes.

One by one, law enforcement officers and first responders from across Baton Rouge—file in to St. Gerard Majella Church—to remember the lives lost, while in the line of duty. “We’re going to make sure that those memories of our police officers are never forgotten,” says Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

Many still recall the tragic ambush on July 17th of 2016, where a lone gunman killed three law enforcement officers and wounded three others. Just this past May, Sgt. Nick Tullier, who was also injured during that ambush, succumbed to his injuries. “We know what happened in this city in 2016, when we lost our heroes. So, it’s not just a honor, the hard work and the ultimate sacrifice that they paid, but to also recognize all law enforcement,” adds Chief Paul.

Today, is not just about honoring those the city has lost, but the brave men and women who risk their lives every day, to keep everyone safe. “So, the mass that we are about celebrate called ‘The Blue Mass,’ and The Blue Mass is to support, to honor and to pray for the first responders,” explains Father Tat Hoang who is a Redemptorist Missionary.

The Blue Mass was first celebrated back in 2016, but for a while, members of the church could not put on the mass because of COVID-19. “It gives us an opportunity today at St. Gerard’s to say thank you. You know, thank you for what you do to protect us every single day,” says Chef John Folse.

A moment to honor our first responders and their families, who make daily sacrifices for us, and to pray that they remain safe while protecting us.

