Baton Rouge mayor issues proclamation on 6th anniversary of ambush shooting

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a special proclamation declaring Sunday, July 17 as Law Enforcement Memorial Day.

The special proclamation comes on the somber 6th anniversary of the 2016 deadly police ambush.

“We honor those who lost their lives or were forever changed as a result of the tragic events six years ago today,” said Broome. “Remember the words of Montrell Jackson. Don’t let hate infect your heart.”

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office made the following social media post about the anniversary:

A special memorial mass is planned for the morning of July 17 at St. Gerard Majella Church on Plank Road in Baton Rouge.

