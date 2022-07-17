Ascension Parish kids and deputies form a bond this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding something to do this summer has not been a problem for Ascension Parish kids.

“Well, today we’re just bowling, having a good time, you know. From doing camp, having fun, you know, learning,” Zaylon Paul said.

For the last 30 days, they have been attending the sheriff’s office’s summer camp, where they have learned new things and met new people.

“My favorite part of the camp is meeting new people and having a good time, just really everything,” Paul said.

The WAG Center’s Wanda August planned the summer camp with hopes of showing these kids they have unlimited potential.

“He who learns teachers and that’s an African proverb quote, and basically, it’s our desire to teach them that there is something better than what they may be seeing,” August said.

Many campers are from Donaldsonville, an area where the sheriff’s office is already working to reduce crime.

The camp gives kids more positive interactions with deputies.

They also got a chance to explore future career paths.

“One day they took us to LSU, and I saw all the cool stuff they made. And I think maybe I might want to be a mechanical engineer,” Braylon Stewart said.

“We had the opportunity to empower our youth by bringing education to them in such a beautiful way,” August said.

August added the opportunities these kids have had this summer are rewarding,

“It’s so rewarding because it gives them the opportunity to know that they have unlimited opportunities in life. It’s a beacon of light. A beacon of hope. The exposure was so great.”

