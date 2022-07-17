70-year-old woman drowns in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified about a missing adult female on the evening of Sunday, July 14, near Tickfaw Acres Rd.

Lee Ann Collette, 70-years-old, is the woman who was found and identified as deceased.

“Working with this woman’s family, we learned that she often went swimming on the Tickfaw River located behind her home. A search from the ground and air led to a floating inner tube and later to her body,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

According to LPSO, there are no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.

