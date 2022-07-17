Facebook
6 juveniles escape Bridge City youth detention center, 1 still at large

JP Council on Bridge City Youth Center be closed
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Six incarcerated juveniles escaped early Sunday (July 17) from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Five were quickly recaptured, officials said, but an 18-year-old from New Orleans remains at large.

The Office of Juvenile Justice did not publicly identify the escapee still at large, despite his legal status as an adult. No explanation was offered for why the escapee’s identity was being shielded. State law permits the names of escapees to be released to the public.

The six juveniles escaped from the embattled facility at 3225 River Road at approximately 2:30 a.m., officials said. After the escape, the OJJ said the facility was placed on lockdown and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

Five of the escapees were recaptured sometime before 9:30 a.m., but the OJJ did not disclose when or where.

The escapee still at large has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCID) database, the agency said. The OJJ also said a command center had been established at the Bridge City facility to “gather, track and distribute information to assist in the apprehension.”

Anyone with information on the escapee is asked to call local law enforcement at 911 or the command center at (504) 401-3359.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

