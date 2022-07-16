Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Facebook
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood and struggling to stay afloat.

Authorities say that while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

