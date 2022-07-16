Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

New Orleans woman celebrates 100th birthday on zip line with family

100 year old Angela Johnson takes a zip line at Zip Nola in Laplace
100 year old Angela Johnson takes a zip line at Zip Nola in Laplace(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laplace, LA. (WVUE) - At 100 years of age, New Orleans’ Angela Johnson isn’t afraid to take a leap of faith.

“She’s a dynamo!” said Johnson’s daughter Nancy O’Leary. “She’s always been pretty active and she likes a lot of excitement. So, this is perfect for her.”

Johnson turned 100 in June, and on Saturday celebrated the milestone by becoming one of the oldest people to ever take a ride on a zip line.

As the matriarch, Johnson went first, followed by three generations of her family, at the Zip NOLA swamp zip line course in Laplace.

“Yeah, I don’t mind doing it all the time, and what happened is I got all these grandkids and great-grandkids,” Johnson said.

O’Leary said staying active and spending time with her rambunctious family is what has kept her mother going all these years. She even recovered from a bout of Covid-19 last month that delayed her zip line debut.

“She did, she caught it early and she did fine,” said O’Leary.

“She loves family. So, whenever we get all the family together, she’s happy.”

And the secret to staying young, Johnson said, is to not take life too seriously.

“You don’t make a big thing out of little things,” she said. “Your health is an everyday thing. Use it. Enjoy it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Baton Rouge mayor issues proclamation on 6th anniversary of ambush shooting
Baton Rouge mayor issues proclamation on 6th anniversary of ambush shooting
The new 988 suicide prevention hotline number in Louisiana officially launched Saturday, July 16
New 988 mental health hotline officially launches in Louisiana
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 17
The dog days of summer continue
Community takes part in Zion City clean up
Community members brought out their lawnmowers and shovels to help pick up trash and beautify...
Zion City Clean Up