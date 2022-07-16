New 988 mental health hotline officially launches in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new 988 suicide prevention hotline number in Louisiana officially launched Saturday, July 16.

With the launch, anyone dealing with a mental health crisis can dial or text the number 988 to get connected with a mental health professional. The number is designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911.

Officials say the new hotline will operate and take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the United States. The operation is comprised of a national network of more than 200 local crisis centers, combining local care and resources.

Experts estimate the new number will save countless lives across Louisiana by offering easy access to someone who can help in a time of mental health need.

