Missing teen last seen in Hammond

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Womack Drive on July 8.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say Breanna McFarland was last seen wearing a black top, black blue jean shorts, and a blue jean jacket. McFarland is 5-foot-4, and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Chief Jimmy Travis asks anyone with information on McFarland’s whereabouts to please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 985-202-2011 or Tangipahoa Parish Communications Division at 985-748-8417.

