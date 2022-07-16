MBDA partnering with National Coalition of 100 Black Women to build generational wealth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Minority Business Agency and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women signed an agreement to help women obtain generational wealth with their communities.

“People have businesses but they don’t know what resources are out there to help them grow their business so the series will focus on getting them certified,” said Courtney Hunt, president of 100 Black Women Metropolitan Baton Rouge.

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) says that they are giving people the layout of everything they need.

Charletta Fortson, with the agency, says that entrepreneurship does not stop at just operating a business but creating lasting financial support.

“The programs that we are going to focus on is succession planning, what do I need to do from a legal aspect to make sure that my business can survive when I am gone? We are not looking to just create entrepreneurs that are self-employed we are looking for entrepreneurs that are going to create businesses to be self- employers,” said Charletta Fortson, executive director of MBDA.

The organizations are launching a series in August that will highlight how people can acquire these resources. The events will include sessions on lending, tax planning, and succession planning.

For more information, contact the MBDA center at (225) 771-4359.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.