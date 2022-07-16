Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Livingston Parish house fire under investigation

Livingston Parish house fire under investigation
Livingston Parish house fire under investigation(Livingston Fire Protection District Four)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into an early morning fire at a home on Vincent Acres Circle in Livingston Parish.

The call about the flames came in around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the scene with the help of Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 7, 8, and Galvez Lake Fire.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, according to investigators. As of Saturday morning, crews remained on the scene for the ongoing investigation. There’s no word on a cause for the fire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Jonathan Georgetown
Authorities look for answers in unsolved 36-year-old homicide case
Specialists will be ready to answer calls for the 988 hotine.
New 988 mental health hotline officially launches in Louisiana
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 16
Hopefully, less eventful weather weekend expected
Family, friends mourn death of former Episcopal star athlete, coach Jimmy Williams.
Family, friends mourn death of former Episcopal star athlete, coach Jimmy Williams