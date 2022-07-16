Livingston Parish house fire under investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into an early morning fire at a home on Vincent Acres Circle in Livingston Parish.

The call about the flames came in around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the scene with the help of Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 7, 8, and Galvez Lake Fire.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, according to investigators. As of Saturday morning, crews remained on the scene for the ongoing investigation. There’s no word on a cause for the fire.

