Hopefully, less eventful weather weekend expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a very wet Friday afternoon, the weekend looks to be less active, but still a chance of more storms. There’s a stationary front to our north, and onshore flow coming from the south.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 16 (wafb)

With a continued unstable and unsettled weather pattern, we’ll have a persistent forecast through the weekend, featuring mainly afternoon and evening convective storms. These storms will mainly be non-severe and driven by the peak daytime heating.

Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid conditions, with highs in the low 90s and about a 40% chance of showers and storms both days.

This forecast will linger into next week with highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, but by Wednesday, we could see mid 90s through late week. This will be due to lower rain chances and slightly drier air.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet at this time, and hopefully will stay that way.

