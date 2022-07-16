Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Family, friends mourn death of former Episcopal star athlete, coach Jimmy Williams

Family and friends of former Episcopal High School star and NFL player Jimmy Ray Williams, Jr. honored his legacy Friday, July 15.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends of former Episcopal High School star and NFL player Jimmy Ray Williams, Jr. honored his legacy Friday, July 15.

Williams died after an illness on July 7. He was only 43.

“To describe Jimmy, is really impossible,” Chandra Williams said, Jimmy’s wife.

Hundreds of people attended a memorial service at Episcopal where dozens of former players and coaches spoke about Williams’ impact on their lives.

Chandra Williams reflected on her husband’s final moments.

“Initially, I really felt like, wow. I watched my husband pour into countless kids, and now my son at 9 has lost his father, and I really felt like that was unfair. I didn’t get it, but God really impressed upon my heart that Jimmy and his spirit had given Ace everything he needs to thrive in life.”

Williams was a four-sport athlete with the Episcopal Knights, and a member of the ‘Sportsline 20 for 20 Team’. After graduating in 1997, the Baton Rouge native attended Vanderbilt University.

He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2001 but spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. His seven-year stint in the NFL included a 2005 Super Bowl appearance with the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2011, he returned to his high school alma mater to serve as Episcopal’s defensive coordinator and assistant athletic director.

Their son Ace Williams described how it was having his dad as his coach.

“It was amazing. It was the best thing that could’ve ever happened,” Ace said.

He also shared the bond and connection they had.

“I felt like he was always the most hard on me, and I asked him that. He told me wanted me to be the best, and I see why,” Ace said.

Before Williams passed away, he shared these words with his wife.

“He wanted to protect Ace, and not have Ace afraid what might happen to his dad. So, he told me at the time that we would focus on living. He said, ‘I’m alive today and we will focus on living each day,’ and that’s what he did,” Chandra said.

Chandra said she’s at peace with his death.

“Knowing that Jimmy is back with God, I know that he won. He won,” Chandra said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

perry
Family, friends mourn death of former Episcopal star athlete, coach Jimmy Williams
Doppler Estimated Rainfall
Rough weather to close out Friday
LPSO deputy involved in deadly crash claiming the life of a 33-year-old
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Friday, July 15 around 1...
LPSO deputy involved in deadly crash claiming the life of a 33-year-old