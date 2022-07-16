Family, friends mourn death of former Episcopal star athlete, coach Jimmy Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends of former Episcopal High School star and NFL player Jimmy Ray Williams, Jr. honored his legacy Friday, July 15.

Williams died after an illness on July 7. He was only 43.

“To describe Jimmy, is really impossible,” Chandra Williams said, Jimmy’s wife.

Hundreds of people attended a memorial service at Episcopal where dozens of former players and coaches spoke about Williams’ impact on their lives.

Chandra Williams reflected on her husband’s final moments.

“Initially, I really felt like, wow. I watched my husband pour into countless kids, and now my son at 9 has lost his father, and I really felt like that was unfair. I didn’t get it, but God really impressed upon my heart that Jimmy and his spirit had given Ace everything he needs to thrive in life.”

Williams was a four-sport athlete with the Episcopal Knights, and a member of the ‘Sportsline 20 for 20 Team’. After graduating in 1997, the Baton Rouge native attended Vanderbilt University.

He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2001 but spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. His seven-year stint in the NFL included a 2005 Super Bowl appearance with the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2011, he returned to his high school alma mater to serve as Episcopal’s defensive coordinator and assistant athletic director.

Their son Ace Williams described how it was having his dad as his coach.

“It was amazing. It was the best thing that could’ve ever happened,” Ace said.

He also shared the bond and connection they had.

“I felt like he was always the most hard on me, and I asked him that. He told me wanted me to be the best, and I see why,” Ace said.

Before Williams passed away, he shared these words with his wife.

“He wanted to protect Ace, and not have Ace afraid what might happen to his dad. So, he told me at the time that we would focus on living. He said, ‘I’m alive today and we will focus on living each day,’ and that’s what he did,” Chandra said.

Chandra said she’s at peace with his death.

“Knowing that Jimmy is back with God, I know that he won. He won,” Chandra said.

