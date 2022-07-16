Authorities look for answers in unsolved 36-year-old homicide case

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in the 36-year-old death of Jonathan Georgetown.

Back on July 26, 1986, his body was found with gunshot wounds inside a burnt 1977 Mercury Montego on Rosedale Road in West Baton Rouge Parish, authorities say.

An autopsy report revealed at the time that Georgetown had been shot. However, authorities say he was killed in the vehicle fire.

One week before Georgetown was found dead, his family filed a missing person’s report.

If anyone has information about the 1986 homicide case, they are being asked to contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (337) 344-7867. Anyone who calls in a tip can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

