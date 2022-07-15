Facebook
Scattered storms today, rain chances a touch lower into the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical moisture will sink southward closer to the coast today and should result in somewhat less rain coverage. Isolated showers will be possible through the morning, with scattered storms possible into the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 15
Today’s rain chances will run 50% or so, with highs topping out in the low 90s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 15
Locally heavy rain is again possible, with the greatest threat in our coastal parishes, where the Weather Prediction Center has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 15
The weekend forecast features a return to a more typical summer pattern, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms, and highs trending a bit higher, potentially reaching the mid 90s on both days. While summertime storms are always capable of producing bursts of heavy rain, the threat for localized flooding should diminish a bit over the weekend.

The extended forecast points toward a continuation of fairly typical summer weather through much of next week. Daily rain chances are posted around 30%-40% on most days, with the majority of the activity expected during the afternoon. High pressure may start to build in from the west, leading to a stretch of days in the mid 90s, with occasional highs in the upper 90s not out of the question, especially later in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 15
