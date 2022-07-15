Professional athlete returns to Baton Rouge for basketball court renovation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The inaugural Langston Galloway Foundation Weekend kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated outdoor basketball court at BREC’s Longfellow Park.

During the event, children got the chance to cut the ribbon and play on the brand new court.

Professional athlete and Baton Rouge native Langston Galloway helped bankroll the new renovations. He says this is just the beginning.

“This is huge to see a park that I grew up playing on as well as the gym across the way,” he said. “This is a huge opportunity for the Langston Galloway Foundation to start a commitment to Baton Rouge with not just this park but continue to partner with BREC and Cox going forward.”

Galloway will be hosting other events this weekend, including a basketball drill camp and a fundraiser. The youth basketball clinic starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. It will be held at Southern University’s Horace W. Moody Intramural Sports Complex.

According to the Langston Galloway Foundation, the clinic will consist of specialized drills and games to help middle and high school players improve their game on the court while setting them up for success off of the court with motivational speakers and activities.

