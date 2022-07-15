Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Pro eater Joey Chestnut will attempt to set Raising Cane’s chicken finger record

Joey Chestnut will attempt to set the Raising Cane's chicken finger record on July 27.
Joey Chestnut will attempt to set the Raising Cane's chicken finger record on July 27.(WVUE)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Major League Eating Champion Joey Chestnut will attempt to set the Raising Cane’s chicken finger record live from Las Vegas on July 27 on National Chicken Finger Day. You will be able to watch Chestnut try and make history live on Facebook at 1 p.m. CT.

In 2022 Chestnut won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, his 15th championship. He currently holds the record for eating the most hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes by eating a total of 76 in 2021.

Chestnut set the record for eating the most Big Macs by consuming 32 of them in 38 minutes and 15 seconds in March of 2020 and later that year he set the record for eating the most red beans and rice by eating nearly 25 pounds in eight minutes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Crime scene tape
One person injured in reported shooting on Sycamore Street
LSU has announced wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2022.
WR Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for LSU this season
GRAF - Rainfall Amounts
Be ready for scattered mainly-afternoon t-showers for Friday through weekend
Some parents who rely on assistance from the state to afford quality childcare for their kids...
Can childcare assistance really assist? Local mother seeks help from CCAP