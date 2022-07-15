Pro eater Joey Chestnut will attempt to set Raising Cane’s chicken finger record

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Major League Eating Champion Joey Chestnut will attempt to set the Raising Cane’s chicken finger record live from Las Vegas on July 27 on National Chicken Finger Day. You will be able to watch Chestnut try and make history live on Facebook at 1 p.m. CT.

In 2022 Chestnut won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, his 15th championship. He currently holds the record for eating the most hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes by eating a total of 76 in 2021.

Chestnut set the record for eating the most Big Macs by consuming 32 of them in 38 minutes and 15 seconds in March of 2020 and later that year he set the record for eating the most red beans and rice by eating nearly 25 pounds in eight minutes.

