Pediatric burn survivors headed to Baton Rouge General’s free summer camp

Source: Baton Rouge General facebook
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of 40 pediatric burn survivors will be heading to Baton Rouge General’s Camp Catahoula for a week-long camping experience held in Lawrence, Miss. on Saturday, July 16.

Campers will get to enjoy an action-packed week, including karaoke, a Christmas in July day, yoga, arts and crafts, cooking, team relay games and an obstacle course.

They’ll also have the chance to join in various small groups to share their experiences with other survivors.

“To feel supported and comfortable around other burn survivors who have faced the same trauma and who carry similar scars truly aids in their emotional healing,” Dr. Tracee Short, burn surgeon and medical director of BRG’s Regional Burn Center said.

Camp Catahoula is staffed by volunteers from Baton Rouge General, parents of young burn survivors and adult burn survivors. Several organizations support the BRG Foundation by raising funds to send local children to Camp Catahoula without any expense to their families.

