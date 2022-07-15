Montrell Lyle Jackson Foundation hosting back-to-school giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Montrell Lyle Jackson Foundation is hosting its annual back to school giveaway on Saturday, July 16.

“Badges and Booksacks 2022″ begins at 10 a.m. and will take place at 9405 Greenwell Springs Road.

Organizers say over 150 book sacks with supplies will be given away.

A child must be present in the vehicle during the drive-thru style event.

Jackson was one of three law enforcement officers slain in an ambush in Baton Rouge on July 17, 2016.

