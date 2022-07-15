Facebook
Memorial service to honor St. Helena lieutenant Jerome Hookfin

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a funeral procession for Lieutenant Jerome Hookfin will take place on Friday, July 17.(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a funeral procession for Lieutenant Jerome Hookfin will take place on Friday, July 17.

The service will be held at Apostolic Assembly of Christ Temple located at 48123 Highway 16 in Denham Springs beginning at 11 a.m.

Immediately after the service, the procession will move to Spring Creek Missionary Baptist Church located at 250 Spring Creek Road in Kentwood, La.

The route is listed below:

  • Highway 16 East to Montpelier
  • Highway 43 North (in Montpelier) to Greensburg
  • Turn right on Highway 10 East to Highway 441 North
  • Take Highway 441 North to Highway 38
  • Turn left on Highway 38 West

Spring Creek Road is ahead on the right, according to the sheriff’s department.

Hookfin died in the hospital after he was admitted for an unknown sickness.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office in mourning after lieutenant dies in hospital
St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office in mourning after lieutenant dies in hospital.

