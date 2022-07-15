Facebook
LPSO seizes 2,000+ fentanyl pressed pills

Narcotics agents seized more than 2,000 fentanyl pressed pills after receiving a tip about...
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Narcotics agents seized more than 2,000 fentanyl pressed pills after receiving a tip about illegal narcotics being sold in the Holden area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Through our investigation, it was learned that a Holden resident was conducting illegal narcotics sales—which included fentanyl pressed pills—out of his home in the 35,000 stretch of Highway 1036,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

According to LPSO, when fentanyl is pressed into pills, the amount of fentanyl can vary from pill to pill. The amount in a single pill can be deadly for some.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, July 15, deputies executed a search warrant and seized over $37,000 cash; 2,000-plus pressed Fentanyl pills, Marijuana, THC Wax, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Buprenorphone, Fentanyl patches, and paraphernalia. This had an approximate value of $73,000.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

