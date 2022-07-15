LPSO deputy involved in deadly crash claiming the life of a 33-year-old

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Troopers responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Friday, July 15 around 1 a.m. that claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman.

According to LSP, they responded to a crash on LA 16 southbound, south of LA 64 in Livingston Parish. Louisiana State Police stated that during their investigation it was revealed that a fully marked Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to a call and the deputy was traveling in the left lane heading southbound on LA 16 when the deputy struck the rear end of a 2004 Saturn Ion.

State police stated that the Saturn was completely stopped in the left lane of travel prior to the crash. The driver of the Saturn, Christinia Estave, 33, was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The deputy was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

