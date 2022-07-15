Facebook
Jarvis Landry hosts football camp for kids from Lutcher

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry instructs kids during his football camp.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry instructs kids during his football camp.(WVUE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Jarvis “Juice” Landry, the longtime hero of the south Louisiana gridiron, both at Lutcher and LSU for eight years, hosted a camp for kids on Friday, July 15, right before he starts his ninth season in the NFL and first with the Saints.

The former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins receiver has held events for the past six years that serve the youth and communities in the cities the NFL has taken him to.

This time, Landry took 100 kids from his hometown on a road trip to the Saints’ facility in Metairie for a full day of programs centered on life, football, and mentorship.

And at the end of the day, Landry surpised one of those campers with a scholarship.

