Here’s a breakdown of the school resource officer situation at each school district in our area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most parents hope a school resource officer is the best line of defense for their children, should the unimaginable take place.

But a lot of school districts in our area, just don’t have the funds to place them at every school.

As classes begin in less than a month, school safety is the top concern for all parents and grandparents.

We did a little digging about the school resource officer situation at each district in our area.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools: They should now have at least one school resource officer at each school this Fall, as voted upon at their meeting Thursday night.

Ascension Parish Public Schools: One full-time school resource officer at each high school.

Livingston Parish Public Schools: They have 13 school resource officer’s that roam around all the campuses.

Iberville Parish School District: They have had school resource officers on campus for the last 6 years.

“We do this through a partnership with the Sheriff and St. Gabriel PD,” said Superintendent Arthur Joffrion.

Pointe Coupee Parish School District: They have schools resource officers at every school.

West Feliciana Parish Schools: They have a school resource officer at every school.

“We have a strong relationship with our sheriff’s department,” said Superintendent Hollis Milton.

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools: The superintendent says, they hope to have officers at all high schools, middle schools, and possibly at elementary schools at some point this Fall.

East Feliciana Parish Schools: Sheriff Jeff Travis says they have three officers there. One for the public school, one for the Silliman Institute, and one for the charter school..

But for smaller districts like the St. Helena Parish School District, the funds are just too slim to put an SRO at each school, so they’re having to be creative.

We have revised our emergency manuals, so every teacher will have a new emergency manual along with training. We’ve also fully implemented the RAVE panic button that we’ve received through the governor’s office. We’re also looking at revising or updating all our camera systems, so we’ll be bringing that in front of our school board the next board meeting. We’re looking at our campus security in regard to fencing, making sure any weak areas are secure,” said Dr. Kelli Joseph, Superintendent of Schools at St. Helena Parish School District.

Many school systems are looking at expanding their school security budgets for the future.

