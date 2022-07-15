French Settlement neighbors react to Valere subdivision getting sent back to planning commission

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - After some back and forth with the Livingston Parish Council, developers for the proposed Valere subdivision in French Settlement - and its nearly 700 hundred homes- must go back to the planning commission with their plans.

People who live near the potential new development think the council made the right decision.

“So everything that we had heard from parish administration was it was going to go through last night. So, this is a small victory for us, that it did at least get sent back to planning. We were hoping for a denial based off of them not meeting multiple ordinances, and all of the procedural missteps that were taken,” Scott Lobell, who lives near the potential development, said.

Sarah Phares lives near the development. The parish has been under a development moratorium since May. That has led to new ordinances and Phares believes this developer should be made to follow the new rules.

“The big things that we feel like we’re still missing are traffic impact studies, school impact studies, fire protection studies, those are all things that, under the new ordinance, signed on June 9, we would have expected at this point in the process. I haven’t seen those yet,” Phares said.

She adds the developer made changes to the plan since it was first introduced.

“We need clarity to understand, are we going to keep deferring because of these ordinance violations, or are we going to just outright deny and let them go back and start from scratch,” Phares said.

While neighbors think it’s a win that the project is rejected, for now, they want to see better plans from the developer.

“What we would like to see the developer do is to pull their submittal and come back after the moratorium has expired when we have ordinances in place and abide by all ordinances and we can start fresh,” Lobell said.

