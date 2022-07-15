Facebook
Fire at vacant house on Winbourne Ave. investigated as arson

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is trying to find out who intentionally set a vacant house on fire early Friday, July 15.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is trying to find out who intentionally set a vacant house on fire early Friday, July 15.

Investigators said the cause has been determined to be arson.

They added it happened on Winbourne Avenue near Dougherty Drive just before 4:45 a.m.

According to BRFD, the first crew to arrive on the scene saw flames around a window in the front of the house and they were able to keep them from spreading to any other areas.

Officials stated most of the fire was on the outside of the house and the investigator determined it had been set on purpose.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRFD investigators at 225-386-2050.

