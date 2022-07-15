EBR School Board votes to arm additional school resource officers ahead of new school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposal to hire dozens of unarmed school safety officers was denied by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Thursday, July 14.

Director of Security Robert McGarner originally wanted to hire 26 new safety school officers. However, the plan was met with opposition in June when board members learned they would be unarmed, would not make arrests and would not need a background in law enforcement.

McGarner said the unarmed officers would’ve added as a “second layer of security” and would help establish student relationships.

“We got enough guns in schools already, Perry. We got armed school resource officers. We don’t need another layer of armed police officers or armed anyone in the schools,” McGarner said.

In a 6-1 vote, the Board approved a job description to arm school resource officers going into the 2022-2023 school year. McGarner shared his disagreement to arm more officers before the vote took place.

“The kids that bring guns to school in this district, you know why they bring them to the school? Because they have to walk through a gauntlet, and landmines to get to the school. They’re dealing with stuff off the campus that ain’t having nothing to do with the school. They’re not bringing guns to the school to hurt anyone. They have guns on them because they feel they need protection to get to the school, and to get back home. That’s what people out here don’t understand.”

