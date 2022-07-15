Facebook
Denham Springs daiquiri shop shutting down July 25

A local daiquiri shop has announced it will be closed for business later this month.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A local daiquiri shop has announced it will be closed for business later this month.

In a Facebook post, Dirty South Daiquiris located at 7755 Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs says the establishment will close its doors on July 25.

The business stated the closure stemmed from an eviction along with other possible legal matters.

Read the full statement below:

