Correctional officer arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into prison

Alisa Plessy
Alisa Plessy(Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Correctional Officers stopped a correctional officer on Friday, July 15, who was attempting to smuggle drugs into prison. Upon searching the officer, they discovered 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines, which were hidden in potato chip bags.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alisa Plessy, 53, and she was booked into the West Feliciana on the alleged charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

According to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, prior to her arrest, Plessy resigned from the Louisiana State Penitentiary. She was a sergeant and had worked there since October 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation.

