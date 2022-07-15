Car hit utility poles causing power outages on Government Street, Entergy says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to downed power lines along Government Street and South Foster Drive Friday morning.

Entergy spokesman David Freese issued a statement on the outage saying:

A car hit our equipment, breaking two poles and downing wire. Considering the damage and location of those damages, this one will take some time. I don’t have an estimated time of restoration just yet.

According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 6:30 a.m., 91 customers have been impacted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

