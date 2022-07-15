Facebook
Car hit utility poles causing power outages on Government Street, Entergy says

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to downed power lines along Government Street and South Foster Drive Friday morning.

Entergy spokesman David Freese issued a statement on the outage saying:

According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 6:30 a.m., 91 customers have been impacted.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S OUTAGE MAP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

