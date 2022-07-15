Car hit utility poles causing power outages in Baton Rouge, Entergy says
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to downed power lines near the intersection South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.
Entergy spokesman David Freese issued a statement on the outage saying:
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police are on the scene as well.
According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 6:30 a.m., 91 customers have been impacted.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S OUTAGE MAP.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.