Car hit utility poles causing power outages in Baton Rouge, Entergy says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to downed power lines near the intersection South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning. (WAFB)

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning. (WAFB)

Entergy spokesman David Freese issued a statement on the outage saying:

A car hit our equipment, breaking two poles and downing wire. Considering the damage and location of those damages, this one will take some time. I don’t have an estimated time of restoration just yet.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police are on the scene as well.

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning. (Chris Hunter)

According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 6:30 a.m., 91 customers have been impacted.

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning. (Chris Hunter)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.