Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Car hit utility poles causing power outages in Baton Rouge, Entergy says

Crews are working at the scene.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to downed power lines near the intersection South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster...
Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.(WAFB)
Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster...
Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.(WAFB)

Entergy spokesman David Freese issued a statement on the outage saying:

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police are on the scene as well.

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster...
Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.(Chris Hunter)

According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 6:30 a.m., 91 customers have been impacted.

Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster...
Nearly 100 Entergy customers are without power due to a downed power line along South Foster Drive and Government Street Friday morning.(Chris Hunter)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S OUTAGE MAP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 15
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 15
A car crashed into utility poles on Government Street causing power outages
A car crashed into utility poles on Government Street causing power outages
Disrupting the brain to stop Izzy’s seizures
Beat the heat with Summertime Skating on the River
Beat the heat with Summertime Skating on the River