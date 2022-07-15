Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday is...
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
FILE - Jim Thorpe, famed American athlete and former U.S. Olympic great, center, sets a fast...
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner of 1912 Olympic gold medals
Fire at vacant house on Winbourne Ave. investigated as arson