Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Auditors: Ascension trash lease could violate state law

Auditors hired to review contracts and finances for the Ascension Parish government cautioned this week that one particular lease agreement might be violating t
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Auditors hired to review contracts and finances for the Ascension Parish government cautioned this week that one particular lease agreement might be violating the state’s public lease law.

The auditors presented their findings during a meeting of the Ascension Parish Council’s Finance Committee earlier this week.

The concerns are about a two-year lease Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed last year with one of his political supporters named Dustin Clouatre. Clouatre owns Trash Rangers, a trash collection service based in St. Amant.

The agreement allows Clouatre to lease a portion of land at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales to house some of his trucks at $500 per month. An additional agreement also calls for the company to provide trash service for Lamar Dixon. A portion of that trash collection at the facility is done at no cost to the parish, said Lamar Dixon General Manager Kyle Rogers.

Auditors cautioned that since the lease opportunity was not advertised to the general public, it could violate state law.

However, Ascension Parish Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goldsmith said auditors agreed it would be fine for the parish to continue the lease agreement until the parish can get a legal opinion on the matter from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

In its official written response to the audit, the parish said it intends to have “policies and procedures in final draft for the Parish Council approval by December 31, 2022.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of the school resource officer situation at each school district in our area
GRAF - Rainfall Amounts
Be ready for scattered mainly-afternoon t-showers for Friday through weekend
Crime scene tape
One person injured in shooting on Sycamore Street
Auditors hired to review contracts and finances for the Ascension Parish government cautioned...
Auditors: Ascension trash lease could violate state law