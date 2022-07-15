Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Plaquemine Green Devils

Plaquemine Green Devils
Plaquemine Green Devils(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Green Devils and new head coach Drey Trosclair were the focus of Sportsline Summer Camp on Friday, July 15.

Trosclair, who was previously at Liberty and Ascension Catholic before that, left the Patriots after last year’s playoff success.

Senior defensive backs Sharmar Carter and Jaedan Paul set the tone in the spring game against Walker, as Trosclair wrapped up his first spring with the Devils.

The defense has changed quite a bit from what longtime coach Paul Distefano used to run but the offense will still run in the hands of 5-11, 180-pound senior and dual-threat quarterback Mike Mitchell.

His teammates say he’s even faster than he was and more comfortable with the offense, although the highlights were few and far between going up against Walker and St. James.

Trosclair is really emphasizing discipline. Junior defensive end Diego Davis made back-to-back big hits against St. James, but after the second, a teammate was shoved and his response elevated a situation that could have nullified his play with a flag as tempers flared on both sides.

Last year’s team started 0-4, then won five straight, yet lost big in the second round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

